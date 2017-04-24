Pass Christian police investigate accident that killed 30-year-old woman

Iris Franklin, 30, of Pass Christian died after her Toyota collided Friday night on U.S. 90 with a westbound Ford Explorer.
Pass Christian police said in a news release that Franklin was trying to pull onto U.S. 90 from Church Avenue when the Explorer hit her car on the driver’s side. She was pulled from her vehicle, with plans to fly her to the University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile, Chief Timothy Hendricks told the Sun Herald on Monday.
When her condition worsened, he said, the flight instead stopped at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, where she was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the Explorer was treated at a local hospital and released, the news release said.
Hendricks said the cause of the accident, and any contributing factors, are still under investigation. Police ask that anyone with information call the department at 228-452-3301.
