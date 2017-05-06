Police say couple’s casino jackpot was not theirs to take

A couple who Biloxi police say cashed in a casino ticket that was not theirs have been arrested.
Lt. Christopher De Back said Christopher Ray Kinney, 45, and Gina Renee Kinney, 48, turned themselves in to police Friday. Both were arrested on a charge of grand larceny.
Police had been looking for the Kinneys since Thursday, when they say the couple stole a casino-winnings ticket from an unattended slot machine at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino and cashed it in.
