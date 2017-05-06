Crime

May 06, 2017 1:21 PM

Police say couple’s casino jackpot was not theirs to take

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

A couple who Biloxi police say cashed in a casino ticket that was not theirs have been arrested.

Lt. Christopher De Back said Christopher Ray Kinney, 45, and Gina Renee Kinney, 48, turned themselves in to police Friday. Both were arrested on a charge of grand larceny.

Police had been looking for the Kinneys since Thursday, when they say the couple stole a casino-winnings ticket from an unattended slot machine at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino and cashed it in.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break

Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 0:59

Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break
Gulfport woman helps marshals catch fugitive 1:45

Gulfport woman helps marshals catch fugitive
'All I remember is waking up in the woods,' fatal crash suspect says 1:06

'All I remember is waking up in the woods,' fatal crash suspect says

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos