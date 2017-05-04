Crime

Here’s what happened when a casino patron left slot machine unattended

Police want help to find a couple who left the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino with more than $1,000 in winnings that authorities say they hadn’t actually won.

Investigator Kris Hines Jr. said Christopher Ray Kinney and Gina Renee Kinney had not put any money into a slot machine, rather they cashed a stolen ticket.

They are each sought on a grand larceny charge. Police believe they are husband and wife, Hines said.

Beau Rivage security staff called Biloxi police Monday to report a casino patron had left a slot machine unattended and a couple had stolen the cash-out ticket and collected the winnings, Hines said.

Anyone who knows of their whereabouts is asked to call Biloxi police at 228-392-0641 or its criminal investigation division at 228-435-6112.

Tipsters can also make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or go to mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

