Bay seafood owner admits illegal sales of fish, firearm violation

The president of Cowart Seafood Inc. in Bay St. Louis admitted he illegally sold redfish and spotted sea trout, buying them recreational fishermen and failing to report the purchases to the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources.
Lonnie M. Ray also admitted being in illegal possession of a sawed-off shotgun, a 12-gauge double-barrel shotgun with a barrel of less than 18 inches.
Ray pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court.
Prison time for both charges could lead to a total of 15 years in prison.
He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for violating the Lacey Act — which makes it illegal to sell fish across state lines when the fish are taken in violation of state law.
Ray also faces maximum penalties of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the firearm charge.
Judge Sul Ozerden set sentencing for July 25. Ray remains free on bond.
An indictment unsealed in January alleged Lonnie Ray and Shelley Ray conspired to keep two sets of books in 2014 and 2015, failing to report their actual sales. The charges against Shelley Ray have been dismissed.
The firearm charge involves a weapon found in Lonnie Ray’s possession June 17, 2015, when authorities arrested him on drug charges involving the cultivation of marijuana. The short-barrel firearm was not registered to Ray.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, DMR, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case, Acting U.S. Attorney Harold Brittain said.
