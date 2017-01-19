Bay seafood store accused of illegal sales of red drum, spotted seatrout

The owners of Cowart Seafood in Bay St. Louis have been indicted on charges involving the illegal sale of red drum and spotted sea trout to Louisiana businesses.
Lonnie M. Ray and Shelley H. Ray face the charges in federal court, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced in a news release Thursday.
Lonnie Ray also faces a charge involving a short-barrel shotgun.
The indictment was unsealed Thursday morning.
They are accused of selling red drum, also known as redfish, to Kenney Seafood Inc. of Slidell, Louisiana, and red drum and spotted sea trout to the New Orleans Fish House in New Orleans in 2015.
They violated a law that requires seafood dealers to notify the state Department of Marine Resources of purchases from commercial fishermen and to keep separate records of their seafood sales, officials said.
The Rays had initial court appearances Thursday.
