Double-armed bank robbery and bicycle getaway may be a Coast first

The bicycle a double-armed bandit used to make his getaway after an unusual bank robbery could help identify the suspect, police said.
Or not.
But it can’t hurt to ask people if they know someone who owns what appears to be a yellow cruiser-style bike, Police Chief Wayne McDowell said. Cruiser-style bikes have an upright riding position and handlebars, a large seat and wide tires. They're designed for comfort and short-distance rides.
The man who held up Hancock Bank at Beatline and Pineville roads about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday pedaled away after the holdup as he headed west on Beatline. Police say they’ve heard from someone who may have seen him at Long Beach Industrial Park.
“From the video footage from a distance, we can’t be 100-percent sure on the color, but a witness reported it could be yellow,” McDowell said.
Someone could have seen a man on a large, light-colored bicycle and could help police establish the path he took. The man covered his face with what could be a stocking, making it hard to distinguish his features. But people who know him might recognize him by his build, hair or stance.
The suspect, believed to be 5-foot-6, could have borrowed or stolen the bike and ditched it after the bank heist.
Anyone who can help identify him or has seen him or a similar bicycle is asked to call the Long Beach Police Department at 228-863-7292 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. Or tipsters can also leave an anonymous tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
It’s believed to be the first time a bank robber in South Mississippi has left the scene on a bicycle in at least 10 years, a review of Sun Herald archives shows.
And it’s the region’s second bank robbery in at least a decade that a robber has pulled out two weapons. In August, a woman wearing black clothes, a head covering and sunglasses held up two butcher knives in the holdup of a Hancock Bank in Ocean Springs.
The use of a stocking to cover a face in a bank robbery is rare in South Mississippi, but it’s not uncommon for suspects to cover their faces with a mask.
One of the region’s most uncommon disguises occurred in a bank robbery in Gulfport on Feb. 10, 2005. A man wore a Beatles-style wig, a fake mustache, long coat and carried a briefcase. AmSouth bank personnel described the wig as “that straight, floppy-looking mop like the Beatles.” The man also claimed he had left a bomb on a teller’s counter, but it wasn’t a bomb.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
