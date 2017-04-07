Gulfport police announce 109 pound marijuana bust on Interstate 10

To the dismay of spring breakers, Gulfport police have intercepted 109 pounds of marijuana intended for sale this weekend, Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania said Friday.
The arrest was the result of a stop on a traffic violation on Interstate 10, he said.
Keandre Marks, 35, of Gulfport was arrested on I-10 near the 33 mile marker.
Guflport Police learned during an investigation that drugs were being sent to the Coast.
Papania announced the bust at the start of the National Crime Victims Rights Week candlelight ceremony at First Baptist Church.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
