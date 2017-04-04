She’ll pay thousands for embezzling from employer, but he wants more

An Ocean Springs woman who admitted embezzling more than $90,000 from a man she worked for while he was sick and mostly hospitalized is facing civil action from the victim that could cost her thousands in damages.
Ashley Bandyk, 28, pleaded guilty in March to felony embezzlement. Jackson County prosecutors have recommended a 10-year sentence, with three years to serve under house arrest and the remainder under post-release supervision. In addition, prosecutors are recommending she pay full restitution in the amount of $91,213 and pay a $5,000 fine.
Her sentencing is April 19 in Jackson County Circuit Court. She has already paid $20,000 in restitution in the case.
In the civil action, the victim is seeking a total of $150,000 in compensatory and punitive damages from Bandyk. In addition, he wants all court courts and attorneys fees covered in his case. His attorney has also subpoenaed Bandyk for a deposition in the civil suit.
Bandyk’s attorney, however, is asking a judge to issue a protective order to prohibit her from having to do the deposition in the civil case to avoid a violation of her constitutional rights against self incrimination. The victim’s attorney countered the claim, saying Bandyk waived her right against self incrimination when she pleaded guilty to the criminal charge.
Bandyk’s attorney filed a counterclaim, saying, in part, the civil litigation is an abuse of process because the victim sought criminal action to recover the money embezzled from him. Bandyk is asking for $250,000 to cover attorney fees and court costs in the civil action.
A position of trust
Bandyk started working for the victim as early as 2010 when, the suit says, the victim was sick, incapacitated and often hospitalized. She served as the victim’s bookkeeper and assistant and, as such, was in a position of trust over the victim’s finances and personal affairs over the next four years, court records say.
In August 2015, the victim first suspected Bandyk had been “engaged in an ongoing secret and criminal enterprise involving his personal finances and those of the (victim’s) trust,” records say. In November 2015, the victim reported his suspicions to the Ocean Springs Police Department.
Bandyk was arrested a short time later.
‘I embezzled’
Though Bandyk initially denied embezzling the money, she later came clean to authorities.
Bandyk said she was able to get her hands on the victim’s money because she had access to his banking information because of her job with him.
Bandyk said she set up a Pay Pal account in her name and funneled the funds from the victim’s account to the Pay Pal account so she could spend the money.
She said she embezzled the funds over a four-year period ending in August 2015.
Bandyk never said how she spent the money.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538
