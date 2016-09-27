Former Ocean Springs caretaker indicted, accused of taking more than $90K

An Ocean Springs man’s former caretaker has pleaded not guilty to embezzling $91,213 from him, court records show.
A grand jury indicted Ashley Ann Bandyk, 28, of Joe Fountain Road in Ocean Springs, in July. She pleaded not guilty to the charge earlier this month.
Judge Dale Harkey has set a tentative trial date of Nov. 16.
Ocean Springs police initially arrested Bandyk on a charge of exploitation of a vulnerable adult, but the grand jury charged her with embezzlement instead.
According to police, Bandyk was hired by the man to help him with his daily routine and to take care of his finances because of a medical condition that prevented him from taking care of the matters himself.
During the investigation, police said, they learned Bandyk had set up a PayPal account with a fraudulent business name to transfer funds from the victim’s personal accounts that she could convert to her own use.
If convicted of felony embezzlement, Bandyk could go to jail for up to 10 years and pay up to a $10,000 fine.
Detective Sgt. Matthew Morvant investigated the case.
