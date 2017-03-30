No bond for Gautier man who cops say killed Amanda Hicks

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent Pause

2:42 A dog transforms a man’s life

1:53 Dan Mullen, Hugh Freeze try to beat stormy weather

2:19 John Daly impressed with Fallen Oak golf course

2:59 Biloxi Shuckers co-owner says he isn’t welcome in his stadium

2:18 The Leap Frogs are coming to the Coast. Watch them perform.

1:28 This island in Pascagoula has an interior like quicksand

0:29 Heavy rain slows afternoon commute

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says