March 28, 2017 3:13 PM

Amanda Hicks’ boyfriend set fire to their trailer then killed her, cops say

By Margaret Baker

A Gautier man has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge in the death of his former live-in girlfriend whose decomposed body was found behind a church last week.

DNA evidence and a state medical examiner confirmed the identity of the deceased as Amanda Hicks, 37.

Parishioners discovered her remains behind a church in Jackson County on March 18.

Police suspected her former live-boyfriend, James Vanlaningham, 56, as a suspect in the killing.

Vanlaningham was already in jail on a charge of first-degree arson for allegedly setting fire to the couple's mobile home at Santa Maria RV Park Marina on Martin Bluff Road in Vancleave. He now also faces the first-degree murder charge.

Hicks was last seen Feb. 8 leaving the mobile home where the couple lived the day the fire was set.

