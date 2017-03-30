Sheriff says Thomas Stafford ordered back to Jackson County

A man accused of killing his roommate and stuffing his body into an unplugged freezer in the Latimer community will soon be back in Jackson County to face a capital murder charge, a judge ordered Thursday.
Thomas Elliot Stafford allegedly strangled 65-year-old Jerry Kirkendall to death March 3, put his body in the freezer, stole his Cadillac and sold it to a cousin in Alabama before catching a bus to Portland, Oregon, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
Stafford, 40, was arrested by U.S. marshals in Portland on March 25. At a drug probation violation court hearing Thursday, a judge did not sentence Stafford to any more jail time but ordered he be extradited to Jackson County.
Ezell said travel arrangements are being made to get Stafford back to South Mississippi.
Ezell does not yet know when Stafford will be back in Jackson County.
