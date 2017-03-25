US marshals catch Jackson County man sought in freezer case

0:40 Sports betting could boost Biloxi Pause

1:24 Gang member pleads guilty to killing transgender woman

0:06 Watch a rock sink in quicksand at Round Island

2:05 Ocean Springs teen pumped to see The Band Perry

1:44 Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

1:33 After father’s death, former Ole Miss coach changes priorities

0:20 Two people escape car fire without injury in Harrison County

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

2:04 Devin Booker sets Moss Point career scoring record