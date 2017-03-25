US marshals catch Jackson County man sought in freezer case

Authorities arrested the man wanted in connection with the killing of a man who was found in the freezer of a Jackson County home he was renting.
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said U.S. Marshalls arrested Thomas Elliot Stafford, 40, outside a home in Portland, Oregon, about noon Eastern Time Saturday.
Stafford was considered armed and dangerous.
He is charged in the murder of Jerry Floyd Kirkendall, 65.
Jackson County deputies discovered the body of Kirkendall after receiving a call early Monday about a body found stuffed in a chest freezer.
Kirkendall, who was new to Mississippi, had been living in a rental home with Stafford on Althea Street in Latimer’s Virginia City area.
Stafford allegedly stole Kirkendall’s gold 2001 Cadillac Seville SLS and drove it to his cousin’s home about 20 miles north of Mobile.
Investigators found the car at Stafford’s cousin’s home earlier this week, Ezell said Wednesday. The cousin told investigators Stafford had sold him the car for cash and a 9mm.
The rental home property owner said he last saw Kirkendall on March 3, which is when investigators believe he died, Ezell said.
Stafford is being held in the Multonomah County Detention Center.
He will face an extradition hearing in a Portland court Monday.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments