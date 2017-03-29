Second man arrested in murder of former Biloxian Kelei Morris

A second man faces prosecution in the murder of former Biloxian Kelei Morris, allegedly shot to death in Mobile, Alabama.
Adam Tyler Miller has been arrested in Aurora, Colorado, a suburb of Denver, FOX 10 NBC has reported.
Miller, 26, was arrested after he was indicted on the murder charge. The investigation also alleges Steven Mason, whom Morris had previously dated, shot her in the head Feb. 2, 2015, at Arlington Park Apartments in Mobile.
Morris was 23, according to her obituary.
Mobile police arrested Mason, 33, on Monday. He also had been indicted. Mason has pleaded not guilty.
Morris, a graduate of St. Patrick High School in Biloxi, was a respiratory therapist at Mobile Infirmary, where Mason had worked as a nurse. Her friends have said she had quit dating Mason.
At the time of his arrest, Mason was a nurse with the Singing River Health System in Jackson County.
SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments