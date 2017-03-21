Suspect in Kelei Morris killing served time for a teen girl’s murder

The man arrested on a murder charge in the 2015 killing of Kelei Morris from Biloxi has served time for the murder of his teenage girl.
Police in Mobile, Alabama, arrested Steven Mason, 33, Monday in the fatal shooting of Morris, found shot in the head outside Arlington Park Apartments on Feb. 2, 2015. She died two days later. Morris was 23.
In June 2002, Mason fatally shot his 17-year-old girlfriend, Mesha Anglin, as he stood outside her bedroom window. Mason was 18. A Mobile County circuit judge granted Mason youthful offender status on a murder conviction in 2003 and sentenced him to three years in prison, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Tuesday.
Mason’s arrest in connection with Morris’ slaying came after a Mobile County grand jury indicted him on a murder charge. The DA’s Office announced the indictment in a news conference Tuesday, according to Fox 10, which provided live coverage.
Mason is held with no bond at the Mobile County Metro Jail per the grand jury.
No further details have been released, including whether Mason and Morris were involved in a relationship or knew each other.
Morris, was a graduate of Biloxi’s Nativity B.V.M. Elementary School and St. Patrick Catholic High School and a graduate of the University of South Alabama.
