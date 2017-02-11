She left her camper just before it caught fire; she hasn’t been seen since

Gautier police are searching for a woman who went missing after the camper she was living in caught fire.
Police Sgt. Nick Crocker said Amanda Hicks, 37, was last seen about 2 p.m. Wednesday leaving the Santa Maria Trailer Park in her red 2009 Dodge Ram pickup truck with boyfriend James Vanlaningham.
Shortly after the couple left the park, Crocker said, the trailer caught fire. Police are treating the fire as arson.
The couple’s 15-year-old son has not been able to contact his mother since Wednesday, although Vanlaningham, also known as James Mills, was arrested in Escambia County, Alabama, on DUI charges, Crocker said.
Crocker said Hicks is known to frequent parts of Alabama and Louisiana. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on Hicks’ whereabouts is asked to call the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486.
Comments