Man killed his roommate and hid the body in a freezer, sheriff says

Authorities are looking for a 40-year-old man who they say killed his roommate, whose body was found Monday morning in a household freezer in the Latimer community.
Thomas Elliot Stafford is wanted on a capital murder charge.
Stafford also was living in the house where the body was found. Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a news release that the murdered man, who has not been identified, was a tenant in the house. The home’s owner found the body in the freezer, which was unplugged.
The victim had not been seen since March 3. Investigators believe Stafford took the deceased man’s 2001 gold Cadillac, which is missing.
Stafford has previously been charged with violating a protective order and drug offenses, Ezell said in a news release.
Neighbors of the deceased man in the Virginia City community said Monday that he had just moved into the house about a month ago and had been busy trying to clean up the yard. They said the man was elderly. He told one neighbor that, if she saw him laying in the yard, she should call for help because he had a heart condition.
U.S. Marshals are helping Jackson County sheriff’s officials locate Stafford, Ezell said.
