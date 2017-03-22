Update: Car stolen from man found dead in freezer found in Alabama

The stolen car of a man found dead in a freezer at a Jackson County home has been found in Mt. Vernon, Alabama, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
The 2001 gold Cadillac Seville SLS owned by 65-year-old Jerry Floyd Kirkendall was found 20 miles north of Mobile, he said.
Mt. Vernon police told investigators a relative of Thomas Elliot Stafford, wanted on a capital murder charge, said Stafford had sold him the car. The car was at the relative’s home, Ezell said.
Investigators were searching the car Wednesday.
