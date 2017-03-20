Authorities searching for person of interest after body found in a freezer

A call came in early Monday alerting Jackson County sheriff’s deputies to a body found in a freezer of a home in the Latimer community, Jackson County Sheriff’s spokeswoman, Marcia Hill said.
Deputies got the 6:30 a.m. call from the home in the 14900 block of Althea Street in the Virginia City area of Latimer in west Jackson County.
The deceased is a man and authorities believe they know his identity. His car is also missing and investigators are searching for a person of interest in the killing.
To report information, call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. Rewards of up $1,000 are available for information leading to an arrest.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
