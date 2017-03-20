Crime

March 20, 2017 9:04 AM

Authorities searching for person of interest after body found in a freezer

By Margaret Baker

mbbaker@sunherald.com

Jackson County

A call came in early Monday alerting Jackson County sheriff’s deputies to a body found in a freezer of a home in the Latimer community, Jackson County Sheriff’s spokeswoman, Marcia Hill said.

Deputies got the 6:30 a.m. call from the home in the 14900 block of Althea Street in the Virginia City area of Latimer in west Jackson County.

The deceased is a man and authorities believe they know his identity. His car is also missing and investigators are searching for a person of interest in the killing.

To report information, call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. Rewards of up $1,000 are available for information leading to an arrest.

Check back with SunHerald.com for updates to this story.

Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45

