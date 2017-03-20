Man arrested in shooting death of Biloxi native Kelei Morris

Mobile police have arrested a man in connection with the 2015 shooting death of Kelei Morris, a 24 year old woman from Biloxi.
Morris was shot in the head outside of Arlington Park Apartments on Grelot Road on Feb. 2, 2015. She died two days later at USA Medical Center in Mobile.
Mobile Police Chief James Barber confirmed to WKRG that Steve Mason has been arrested on a murder charge. It’s not yet clear if Mason knew Morris.
Morris was an alumna of Biloxi’s Nativity B.V.M. Elementary School and St. Patrick Catholic High School and graduated from the University of South Alabama.
“She was an excellent student who was always smiling and had a bubbly laugh,” Sister Mary Jo Mike, principal of Nativity, told the Sun Herald in 2015. “I remember how kind she always was to classmates and especially to the younger children in our school.”
St. Patrick Principal Renee McDaniel said Morris was a beacon of light at the school whose laughter brightened the lives of her friends and family.
“Reading the many posts on her Facebook page, it is evident she touched many lives with her passion and joy, “ she said.
Former Sun Herald reporter James Skrmetta contributed to this report.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_
Comments