How tattoos led to the arrests of carjacking, kidnapping suspects

Two observant victims and a determined detective, Biloxi Police Department Investigator Nick Sonnier, worked together to identify two Picayune men who have been arrested on one charge each of carjacking and two charges each of kidnapping.
Rankin County deputies arrested William Jason Stockstill, 23, Sunday afternoon in Richland. Sonnier said Colton James Delaughter, 26, was arrested Saturday in Pearl River County.
The two are accused of stealing a Chevrolet Cruise from a couple in the Beau Rivage Casino Resort parking garage
Sonnier said the couple was retrieving luggage from their car about 11:30 p.m. Friday when they said Stockstill and Delaughter approached with handguns, forcing the victims into their car. The victims were driven to Bay St. Louis, where Stockstill and Delaughter demanded they withdraw money from ATMs.
The victims were then left on the roadside.
Sonnier said the victims were able to describe tattoos both men wore, Stockstill on his face and Delaughter on his arms. Sonnier was able to link the tattoos to the two men, both of whom are known to law enforcement.
Sonnier said Stockstill has “gang-related” tattoos. He said the men will be returned to the Coast this week to answer the charges.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
