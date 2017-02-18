Men from Picayune kidnapped 2 people and took their car, police say

Biloxi police are looking for two men they believe abandoned two people on the side of the road after stealing their car, kidnapping them and taking their money.
Biloxi police Lt. Christpoher DeBack said in a press release that police are looking for Colton James Delaughter , 26, and William Jason Stockstill , 23, both of Picayune, for their involvement in Friday a carjacking and kidnapping.
Warrants have been issued for their arrest.
DeBack said the carjacking occurred Friday in the 800 block of Beach Boulevard in Biloxi. The victims told police they were approached by two white males armed with handguns as they were retrieving luggage from their vehicle.
DeBack said the Delaughter and Stockstill forced the victims into the vehicle and drove them to Bay Saint Louis where they made them withdraw an undisclosed amount of money from ATMs. The suspects were left on the side of the road in Hancock County. No injuries were reported.
DeBack said the two men made off in a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruz with a Florida tag with the number 814RGC.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
