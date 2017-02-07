Man found guilty in cat scalding must serve at animal shelter

Laderric Rostchild has been sentenced to six months in jail, fined and ordered to perform community service at the Jackson County animal shelter for his role in the scalding of a caged cat that led to the animal’s death.
Rostchild was sentenced after an hour’s trial in which Karmen Coleman, who videotaped the crime and posted it to social media, testified against him.
Rostchild’s uncle, Larry Rostchild Jr., is scheduled for trial later in the month.
Laderric Rostchild will serve six month in jail, pay a $2,500 fine and must serve 200 hours of community service at the animal shelter, Municipal Judge Keith Miller ordered.
