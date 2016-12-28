Crime

One of two sought in cat’s scalding death surrenders to police

By Robin Fitzgerald

Moss Point

One of two men sought in the case of a scalded cat death has turned himself in to police.

Larry Rostchild Jr., 43, turned himself in at the Moss Point Police Department on Wednesday, Interim Police Chief Brandon Ashley said in a news release.

His nephew, 24-year-old Laderrick Rostchild, is still at large.

Both were sought on a charge of aggravated cruelty to an animal after police investigated a video of a caged cat tortured by a scalding liquid poured over the cage. The cat was found dead under a house.

SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.

