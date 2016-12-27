Men sought in fatal burning of cat from video that went viral

Police have obtained arrest warrants for two suspects in the recent fatal scalding of a caged cat as shown in a recent video that went viral on social media.
Wanted are Larry Rostchild Jr., 43, and Laderrick Rostchild, 24.
Both are sought on a charge of aggravated cruelty to an animal, Interim Police Chief Brandon Ashley said in a news release.
The penalty for the charge is a $2,500 fine and or six months in jail.
Anyone who knows of their whereabouts is asked to call the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711. Ashley said the investigation continues.
District Attorney Tony Lawrence has described the video as “disturbing and cruel.”
Police learned of the cat’s death after a woman posted a video of a cat’s scalding by hot liquid on Facebook on Dec. 6. Her video went viral, with more than 22,000 likes and almost 530 shares.
Karmen Coleman, 23, removed the video from her Facebook page after learning she was wanted on an arrest warrant. She turned herself in Friday on a charge of rendering criminal assistance.
Police have said they believe the video was recorded on SnapChat and then put on Facebook. A concerned woman from Gulfport had posted a message asking in the cat was okay. Coleman reportedly replied, “The cat is alive n ok. I let the damn cat go ...”
A member of an animal rescue group on Dec. 7 found the cat dead, curled in a fetal position under a house.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments