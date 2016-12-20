Animal advocate offers reward in Moss Point cat scalding

An anonymous animal advocate from Pass Christian has offered a $1,000 reward to help Moss Point police secure witnesses and a conviction in the cat scalding case.
Jackson County District Attorney Tony Lawrence also has released an announcement that his office has received “many calls from concerned citizens” about the investigation.
“What is depicted in the video (posted on Facebook) is disturbing and cruel,” Lawrence said. He assures the county and the Coast that “this matter will be taken seriously and handled in accordance with the law.”
Lawrence said Moss Point police have been collecting evidence in an investigation and keeping the District Attorney’s Office briefed.
“My office will assist with this investigation and, once completed, the results of the same will be presented to a Jackson County grand jury,” Lawrence said in a statement to the media.
