Man previously accused in youth minister scam at it again, sheriff says

A Lucedale man has been arrested — again — on charges alleging he pretended to be a youth minister to scam businesses out of money, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
Deputies had arrested Tommy Alexander Boulton, 29, in October, accusing him of trying to sell ads in a program for a youth event at the Jackson County Civic Center. No event had been scheduled.
They arrested him again Tuesday after he tried to scam one of his previous victims, Ezell said in a news release.
Boulton had asked a Helena man for a second church-related contribution, Ezell said. The man arranged for Boulton to meet him at his home on Oleander Drive. The man had notified the sheriff’s department already.
When two investigators showed up, Boulton started running through yards and neighbors helped give chase, Ezell said.
Boulton was arrested on three counts of false presence. He was taken to the county jail and held on bonds that total $3,000.
Boulton has been identifying himself as John Black and Youth Street Pastor, Ezell said.
The October arrest came after Boulton walked into an Escatawpa business, identified himself as John Black and said he was selling ads for an Oct. 26 youth event. He was arrested on a forgery charge.
Boulton also faces charges of grand theft and fraud on warrants obtained by the Pensacola Police Department in Florida, Ezell said.
Boulton has no bond on the out-of-state warrants.
Business owners or others who believe they’ve been scammed by Boulton are asked to call Sheriff’s Lt. Randy Muffley at 228-769-3152 or 228-769-3065.
Comments