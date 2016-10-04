Sheriff says man arrested for selling ads to phony event

A Lucedale man was arrested Monday after officials say he was caught selling advertisement space for a program at the Jackson County Civic Center that does not exist.
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said Tommy Alexander Boulton, 29, was arrested after entering an Escatawpa business and presenting himself as John Black and attempting to sell ads in a program for a youth event that Boulton said was to be held on Oct. 26.
Ezell said no event is scheduled for that date at the civic center.
He said Bolton was arrested on outstanding warrants in Jackson and George counties. Boulton was also arrested on a misdemeanor charge of uttering forgery.
