He hatched a plan to escape jail, but just got more charges added

Sheriff’s deputies and corrections officers thwarted a prison escape last week when an inmate swallowed an object as part of a plot to take a nurse hostage and flee, officials said.
The escape attempt began Nov. 8 when an inmate at the Hancock County jail told guards he swallowed a razor blade, Assistant Warden Amanda Parker said.
She identified the inmate as Jessie Allan Millis, 25, of Picayune.
Millis was in jail after being arrested the previous day on more than a dozen charges including assaulting a police officer and eluding officers in a vehicle and subsequent foot pursuit. He now faces an additional charge of attempted escape from a correctional facility.
He told guards he accidentally swallowed the razor blade, which another inmate slipped into his drink when he wasn’t looking, Parker said.
While the inmate was under initial observation at the jail’s medical unit, officials received word that Millis had hatched a plan to escape.
“He kind of fabricated this story that another inmate put it in his cup and he accidentally swallowed it,” Parker said. “From the information we got, we knew he had something up his sleeve to try and get out.”
Informants told authorities Millis planned to escape by creating a window of opportunity when security was reduced either at the medical unit, at the hospital or while in transit to and from the hospital — even if it require taking a nurse or someone else hostage, Parker said.
“They said he planned to escape and was going to take hostages if necessary,” she said.
Parker increased escort security for Millis but still had to order him taken to the ER in case he actually did swallow a razor blade. Therefore, she notified hospital staff of the situation and had additional deputies posted inside and surrounding the hospital.
“He knew something was up because we had extra people there watching him,” the assistant warden said.
Medical staff later discovered Millis did swallow something, but it appeared to be non-metallic — perhaps a part of a razor but not the blade. Sheriff Ricky Adam said it appeared to be a small piece of the razor wrapped in a paper towel.
The doctor determined the inmate could allow it to pass naturally through his digestive system, Parker said.
“He was a little irate about it,” she said. “I disclosed to him that I knew what he was up to, and he wasn’t very happy.”
Millis was discharged from the ER and returned to the jail without incident. Authorities tacked on the additional charge the following day.
His initial arrest on Nov. 7 netted 14 charges, including three felonies and 11 misdemeanors. In that incident, deputies engaged in a vehicle pursuit and foot chase after Millis refused to pull over for a traffic violation on Lower Bay Road, sheriff’s officials said.
Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Don Bass said Millis bailed out with his female passenger still in the truck and ran into the nearby woods.
Deputies chased him through the woods for several hours until they eventually caught him. One of the deputies was injured while Millis was resisting arrest, Bass said.
At the time, he was on probation for robbery/larceny convictions, an out-of-state charge of simple burglary and other pending felony charges. A probation violation charge and a Mississippi Department of Corrections hold was added to last week’s lengthy rap sheet. Because of this, Millis is being held without bond in the Hancock County jail.
Wesley Muller: 228-896-2322, @WesleySMuller
Comments