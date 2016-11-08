He refused to pull over for deputies. Now he’s really in trouble

A Picayune man faces three felony charges and a 10 misdemeanors after he refused to pull over on a traffic stop Monday.
Jessie Millis, 25, was signaled by deputies to pull over for careless driving on Lower Bay Road early Monday. He refused to so so and instead took off, with Hancock County deputies giving chase, said Chief Deputy Don Bass.
He was in a Yukon truck, Bass said.
“Then he bailed out with a female still in the truck and headed for the woods,” Bass said.
Deputies gave chase and took him into custody, but one of the deputies was hurt during the escapades in the woods, Bass said. That’s why he was charged with simple assault on a police officer.
Bass also said the charges of careless driving and reckless driving differ in that careless would be inadvertently swerving into a lane or failing to stop at a stop sign, while reckless driving would be deliberately putting others in harm’s way by the way you were driving.
Millis also faces a probation violation for his offenses. He was out on charges of possession of a controlled substance, out-of-state simple burglary and property damage and robbery/larceny convictions. He is on hold for the state Department of Corrections.
His list of offenses:
▪ Eluding an law officer by motor vehicle, felony
▪ Simple assault on an officer, felony
▪ Simple assault on an officer, felony
▪ Disorderly conduct, misdemeanor
▪ Driving with a suspended or revoked license, misdemeanor
▪ Reckless driving, misdemeanor
▪ Careless driving, misdemeanor
▪ Leaving the scene of an accident, misdemeanor
▪ First offense DUI, misdemeanor
▪ Contempt of court, failure to appear
▪ Disorderly conduct, failure to comply with command of an officer, misdemeanor
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
Comments