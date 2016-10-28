Former officer accused in child’s hot car death is headed to court

More details in the criminal case against a former Long Beach police officer accused of causing her 3-year-old daughter’s alleged hot car death are expected to come out at a Nov. 8 preliminary hearing in the case.
Former Long Beach Police Officer Cassie Barker, 27, charged with manslaughter in the Sept. 30 death of her daughter Cheyenne Hyer, is set to appear at 10 a.m. before Justice Court Judge Tommy Carver. The hearing had been set for next week, but it was inadvertently put before another judge by mistake and had to be reset.
At the hearing, Carver will determine whether enough evidence exists to turn the case over to a Hancock County grand jury for an indictment.
Barker is accused of leaving her daughter in the back of her patrol car from shortly before 9 a.m. until she discovered her daughter unresponsive at 1:15 p.m. Sept. 30, according to records filed in the case. Barker had stopped by her former supervisor’s home, former Sgt. Clark Ladner, to discuss a work-related matter.
Barker had worked until 6 a.m. that morning and picked up Cheyenne at her babysitter’s house at 8:30 a.m. She drove from there to Ladner’s home.
She said she planned to stay a few minutes, but fell asleep and didn’t wake up until nearly five hours later. She had left the windows rolled up in the car and the car running. The car’s air conditioning, according to the affidavit, was set at a maximum level, but the temperature setting was past the cold setting and closer to the heat setting and the air blower was on low.
When paramedics got Cheyenne to Hancock County Medical Center, her body temperature was 107 degrees, Hancock County Chief Investigator Glenn Grannan said. She was pronounced dead there.
Long Beach police officers expressed anger at their two former colleagues after the death investigation began.
Long Beach Police Chief Wayne McDowell said he and the other police officers loved Cheyenne Hyer and knew her well because her mother usually brought her to community events and the other officers would push her around in a stroller and spend time with her.
A preliminary autopsy showed Cheyenne’s death was heat-related but the complete autopsy results, including a toxicology report, are still pending.
Barker has been out of jail on a $50,000 bond since her Oct. 6 surrender to Hancock County sheriff’s deputies. The judge had set Barker’s bond over the phone a day before Barker turned herself in.
Sheriff Ricky Adam and Grannan have expressed outrage over the low bond the judge set in the case without any input from them. Both believe Barker is a flight risk because she moved out of her home immediately after her daughter’s death and investigators learned she had left the state the same day she set to surrender.
Adam issued a warning then that he would arrest anyone trying to help Barker. Several hours after the sheriff’s warning, Barker returned to the state and surrendered.
Ryan Hyer, Cheyenne’s father, is struggling to accept his daughter’s death, but he’s determined to get justice in the case.
He’s even had stickers made that say, “Justice for Cheyenne” with a picture of her on them.
Cheyenne’s former babysitter and others have asked for them to wear the day Barker goes to court.
“We are just trying to get the word out,” he said Friday. “You know, things tend to blow over after you talk about them for a week or two and then it disappears. We don’t want people to forget about Cheyenne. We don’t want the state to brush this under the rug. It’s already been swept under the run once when they didn’t do anything the first time.”
Cheyenne Hyer survived the first time Barker left her alone in a car on April 6, 2015, outside an AT&T store on U.S. 49 in Gulfport. Cheyenne was 2 years old at the time and was in the back of her mother’s car for more than a half hour when Gulfport police rescued the child.
A passerby had reported that incident. The state Department of Human Services temporarily took custody of Cheyenne then, but she was given back to her mother in two days. Barker was never prosecuted in the case and officials failed to notify Hyer when the incident occurred.
“I don’t want anything else swept under the rug because she’s a police officer,” Hyer said. “I want justice for my daughter.”
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
Comments