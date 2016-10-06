Bond set at $50K for mother who left daughter in patrol car

The former Long Beach police officer who left her daughter in a patrol car for four hours while she was “visiting” with her shift supervisor turned herself into Hancock County authorities Thursday on a manslaughter charge.
Cassie Barker turned herself into Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at about 3 p.m. She was accompanied by attorney Donald Rafferty.
Barker’s bond was set at $50,000.
Authorities issued a warrant for Barker Thursday on a manslaughter charge. Barker’s daughter, 3-year-old Cheyenn Hyer, was found dead in the patrol car on Friday Avenue at a residence on Standard-Dedeaux Road in Kiln.
Barker was “visiting” with Long Beach officer Clark Ladner. Barker and Ladner were fired on Tuesday night.
We have a dead 3-year-old. Who’s to say what her life would have been like.
Hancock County Chief Investigator Glenn Grannan
Hancock County Chief Investigator Glenn Grannan questioned why Justice Court Judge Tommy Carver granted Barker such a low bond.
“Generally, in a situation like this, you would hope someone would confer with someone like myself or the sheriff to determine whether or not the defendant is a flight risk or not,” Grannan said. “I just have concerns that she would be a flight risk.”
Grannan said the investigation has been hard on all of the deputies involved.
“You are forced to work cases where things have taken place where children are the victim and it’s terrible to have children as a victim,” he said. “Fortunately, it’s very seldom a child meets their demise. We have a dead 3-year-old. Who’s to say what her life would have been like. You know, she could have been president of the United States or a rocket scientist or gone to the moon. Either way, we won’t ever know.”
Barker refused to make any comment as she was being escorted by her attorneys, Donald Rafferty and George Blair, into the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department for booking.
“We look forward to our day in court,” Rafferty said, adding he couldn’t talk further about the case. He would not say anything about Barker’s condition or where she plans to stay after her release.
Sun Herald will update this story.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
Comments