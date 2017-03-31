Sophia Myers continues fight with help from friends in high places

2:12 Ocean Springs boutique hotel Pause

0:06 Watch a rock sink in quicksand at Round Island

1:28 This island in Pascagoula has an interior like quicksand

1:49 Scott Walker seeks permit for Bed and Breakfast

1:45 Gulfport woman helps marshalls catch fugitive

1:58 Unattended Veterans Service at Biloxi National Cemetery

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:06 'All I remember is waking up in the woods,' fatal crash suspect says