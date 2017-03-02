VT Halter is going to need more time for over-spray shed

This is what it will look like.
The sand blast and paint building VT Halter Marine has agreed to build is state-of-the-art, integrated to allow complete indoor surface preparation and final painting of ship sections before they are put together.
The idea is to keep emissions on the property and out of nearby neighborhoods and waterways, something that Halter has been called out for by the state in the past.
VT Halter CEO Paul Albert told the Sun Herald on Wednesday the company is on track with the $7.5 million project, even though it missed state Department of Environmental Quality deadlines in 2015 and 2016. The company also lost a $1.9 million state grant to help with the cost and has seen a major reduction in employees in recent years.
Tom Rigolo, with VT Halter engineering, said the huge building will have a flow through configuration with a steel grit recovering blast booth and a separate pressurized paint booth, each of them 100-by-125 feet. The overall building will be 39,000 square feet. At 65 feet tall, it would be able to house huge pieces of ship for sanding and painting.
Rigolo explains how it will work:
▪ The air from the blast booth would be filtered thru 64 filters before being recirculated back into the booth. Blast air would not have an exhaust to the outside.
▪ The paint booth would use high-efficiency, pressurized filters that automatically shut down the painting when they are full, so no paint particles are released outside.
▪ It is designed to operate in all weather conditions.
▪ It uses variable speed blowers and all-LED lighting to reduce the carbon footprint.
Rigolo said the company has signed a contract for the equipment with Blast One International of Columbus, Ohio.
The contract drawings for the building are in the final stages of preparation, and he expects the building drawings would go out for bid within the next two weeks.
“Completion of the facility is expected in the early fall of 2017,” he said.
That means the company will need to convince the DEQ to move the deadline one more time from July 2017, where the state said it stands now, in order to avoid a $500-per-day fine.
