MDEQ extends deadline for VT Halter’s emissions control

1:45 Nail salons, liquor store among purchases with Moss Point Police Benefit Fund Pause

2:08 $3 million-plus of uncollected bills at Moss Point Utilities

0:48 Law enforcement investigates fatal shooting

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

0:31 Take an aerial tour of Deer and Cat islands

6:28 Video: Dawn Franklin tells her story of domestic violence that left her almost dead

1:45 Donnie Tyndall faces tough questions from '60 Minutes Sports'

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:02 Take a tour of downtown Ocean Springs