Moss Point moving forward on police chief to replace Art McClung

The city is interviewing at least six candidates for Moss Point police chief, but one of them is not the current interim chief, Brandon Ashley.
Ashley still answers the phone Deputy Chief Ashley, the role he had before he stepped up to fill the vacancy when Moss Point former Chief Art McClung was terminated and allowed to resign last fall. McClung was picked up by Pascagoula police for speeding.
“I didn’t put in for chief. I don’t want to fill that role,” Ashley told the Sun Herald, because of the uncertainty that the city elections in May could bring to the job. Under state law, any appointee now would have to be reaffirmed by the new administration after city elections. The municipal election primaries will be May 2. A runoff, if necessary, will be May 16, and the general election will be June 6.
“I want to continue my career in Moss Point,” he said. “I live in Moss Point. I feel comfortable with deputy chief. I don’t want to throw myself out there not knowing what’s going to happen in six months.”
Two aldermen also don’t want to see the city hire a chief now because a new administration can change the appointment, but it appears that the city is looking to hire anyway.
Ashley explained it this way in a formal statement: “If I had applied and been selected as the chief, I would become an at-will employee of the mayor and Board of Alderman .... I could be replaced with the change in the leadership of the city.”
The city has interviewed all but one of the six candidates. The last one is set for mid-January. Aldermen meet again Jan. 17.
So the one they hire will be the city’s third chief in two years. It would be seven since 2000. And recently, the city also has dealt with an investigation into spending from the Police Department benefit fund, intended for community events.
On the list of candidates for police chief:
▪ Christopher C. Canaski, who lives in the Kiln and works at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. He’s a former police chief for Cordova, Alaska.
▪ George Chaix, who lives in Biloxi. Corporal and crime scene supervisor for Biloxi Police Department.
▪ Moss Point Police Cmdr. Stacey V. Deans, who lives in Ocean Springs.
▪ Louis C. “L.C.” Fairley, who lives in McClain. Former police chief of New Augusta, ran for sheriff of George County but did not win.
▪ Joe Sellers, former Moss Point police officer, who lives in Moss Point.
▪ Lamar Underwood, former Pascagoula police detective, who lives in Moss Point.
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
Comments