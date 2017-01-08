Whos in, who’s out and who wants to be mayor in your city

Races are shaping up after the first four days of qualifying for this year’s municipal elections on the Coast.
Municipal primaries will be May 7 in every Coast city except Waveland.
Primary runoffs, if necessary will be May 21 and the general election will be June 4.
There will be at least a three-way race for mayor in Long Beach after Billy Skellie decided to retire.
Alderman-at-large Leonard Carrubba, Ward 4 Alderman Ronnie Hammons and Ward 1 Alderman Gary Ponthieux have all qualified for mayor. All are Republicans.
Ward 2 Alderman Bennie Parker, Ward 3 Alderman Kelly Griffin and Ward 5 Alderman Mark E. Lishen qualified to run for re-election. They are all Republicans as well.
In Gulfport, Mayor Billy Hewes has announced his intention to run for re-election. No one has yet qualified to run against him.
Incumbents Ward 1 Councilman Kenneth L. “Truck” Casey Sr., Ward 4 Councilman F.B. “Rusty” Walker IV and Ward 7 Councilwoman Cara Lero Pucheu have qualified. All are Republicans.
Republican Ron Harmon has qualified to run for the Ward 6 seat held by Robert “R.Lee” Flowers.
In Biloxi, no one has qualified to run for the mayoral position held by Andrew “FoFo” Gilich. Democrat Felix Gines in Ward 2 is the only City Council incumbent to qualify. Republicans Nathan Barrett in Ward 7 and Rodney McGilvary in Ward 4 have also qualified.
In Ocean Springs, Democratic Mayor Connie Moran has qualified to run for re-election and has no challengers so far.
There will be at least two races for the Board of Aldermen.
Heather Eason and Ricky Authement are running for the Ward 2 seat held by Matt McDonnell. All are Republicans.
In Ward 4, Democrat Elizabeth Seder and Republican Tommy Reynolds Jr. have qualified to run for the seat held by Greg Denyer.
Incumbent Republicans John Gill in Ward 1, Chic Cody in Ward 3, Jerry Dalgo in Ward 5 and Michael Impey in Ward 6 have all qualified to seek re-election.
In Pascagoula, Republican Dane Maxwell, son of former Mayor Robbie Maxwell, has qualified to run for mayor, a position held by Jim Blevins, who has yet to qualify.
In Ward 1, Democrat Willie Edward Sims has qualified to run for the seat held by Marvin L. Pickett Sr. In Ward 3, Republican Stephen Burrow has qualified to run for the seat held by David Tadlock. In Ward 5, Republican M. Gentry Williams has qualified to run for the seat held by Scott Tipton.
In Bay St. Louis, Republicans Kyle Lewis and Larry Smith have qualified to run for the Ward 4 Council seat held by Bobby Compretta and Republican Jeffery Harding has qualified to run for the Ward 3 seat held by Jeffery J. Reed.
In Pass Christian, Mayor Chipper McDermott has qualified to run for re-election as has Alderman-at-large Kenny Torgeson.
No one has qualified in Diamondhead or Moss Point.
The Sun Herald was unable to obtain a list of candidates from Gautier.
Paul Hampton: 228-896-2330, @JPaulHampton
Comments