Biloxi police make arrest in dog abuse case

A man Biloxi police say abused a dog has turned himself into authorities.
A warrant for the arrest of Billy Swain was issued Monday after a video went viral in South Mississippi, garnering 44,000 views, along with 555 comments and 1,089 shares.
Biloxi Police Chief John Miller said Billy Wain turned himself in on Monday.
The video, which was recorded on the home surveillance system at Reaghan Swain’s house, shows the man, whom she identified as her father-in-law, Billy Swain, putting the dog in the cab of a truck.
Billy Swain then walks around to the other side of the truck, opens the driver-side door and appears to punch something repeatedly. He then gets in the truck and slams an object down — Swain said it was a flashlight her son had gotten his grandfather as a gift — several times.
The Biloxi Police Department later announced that animal control officers signed an affidavit for animal cruelty againts Billy Swain.
Animal cruelty is a misdemeanor offense in Mississippi.
Regina Zilbermints contributed to this report.
