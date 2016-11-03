Jury awards The Shed $408,334 for property to be used in road project

A jury awarded The Shed BBQ and Blues Joint $408,334 for the half-acre of land between the restaurant and Mississippi 57.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation is taking the land for widening of Mississippi 57.
The .43 acres that MDOT is taking will include one-third of a building and a piece of the stage. The state claims it does not touch the restaurant proper.
The owners of The Shed argued in court that they need considerably more than that, because taking the land could cause them to have to rebuild The Shed as we know it.
The popular restaurant along Interstate 10 burned in 2012 and issues about whether they rebuilt the structure to meet the county building code came up in the eminent domain hearing in Jackson County Court this week.
When asked if they were pleased with the verdict, owners Brad Orrison and Brooke Lewis deferred to their attorney.
