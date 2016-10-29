The Shed vs MDOT: Strangest eminent domain case in 30 years

An attorney in the case of MDOT versus The Shed says it’s the strangest eminent domain case he has worked in 30 years of practice.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation is set to go to trial Monday to take a 100-foot swath of property from The Shed Barbecue & Blues Joint.
“But the business doesn’t have a certificate of occupancy. It’s never been inspected and it doesn’t meet the county’s building codes,” said Gary White the assistant attorney general assigned to the MDOT case. “We’re trying to determine the value of a building the county says is illegal.”
“I’ve never dealt with a case where someone built a building without a permit,” he said. “There have been no inspections out there. The county says ‘We can’t guarantee the safety of the people eating out there.’”
He said, if it’s illegal, then MDOT’s position is there will be no damage to it when they take some of the land and a piece of an outbuilding.
He pointed out that the county is set to take the owners to court in January over the code violations, and if it wins that case, the county could require it be torn down. It’s in a flood zone and must be elevated, if nothing else.
But on Monday, the case that goes before a jury in County Court is about the piece of land that MDOT needs for widening Mississippi 57 north of Interstate 10, where The Shed is located. The fight is over less than 1/2 an acre that includes part of The Shed parking lot and part of an out building. White said it doesn’t touch the restaurant proper.
According to the court file, MDOT set the value in 2012 at below $175,000. White said the owners, Brad Orrison and Brooke Lewis, a brother-and-sister team that made The Shed famous, want more than $1 million.
Orrison’s attorney Calvin Taylor had no comment on Friday.
The county’s case in January, is about Orrison and Lewis rebuilding after the fire without county permits. The restaurant doesn’t have a certificate of occupancy because Orrison didn’t follow through with a building permit and getting the reconstruction inspected, county planners said.
The Shed, before and after the fire, has always been a loosely constructed collection of rooms that give a folksy feel of being tacked together. Orrison and Lewis prided themselves on rebuilding with donated memorabilia and building material. The county initially allowed them to open with a portable building. Then they rebuilt the restaurant.
“I’ve never seen anyone ignore the building codes like this and just build a building,” White said.
“All eminent domain cases are about money,” he said. “It’s complicated, but it’s really simple.”
“We’re not taking the business,” he said. “The value of the business is not relevant. The issue is the value of the property, the land.”
What value does an illegal building contribute to the land?
Michele Coasts, director of county planning, said they tried to work with Orrison after the fire, “while he got settled with MDOT. But there have been too many continuances, delays — one after another. We felt he wasn’t moving forward.”
She said The Shed is a liability to the county now, if it burns again with the county aware of the violations.
“We have to act on that,” she said. “We make everyone else clean up their property and meet the building codes. He’s no exception. We attempted to work with him because of the fire.”
“He contends he only made repairs to a building that partially burned,” Coats said. “We have pictures. It totally burned.
“What he’s got there now is not a structure,” she said.
“He keeps asking, ‘What’s out of compliance?’” she said. “The whole thing! It was built without a permit.”
She reminded the Sun Herald of the video on YouTube it posted, where Orrison is bragging about a wad of electrical lines plugged into one post of outlets during the reconstruction, laughing and saying, “As you can tell, everything is up to code baby .... welcome to Mississippi,” and Lewis saying, “Yeah, right.”
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
