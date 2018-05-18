Driver killed in rollover crash on I-10 in Biloxi

One person is dead after their vehicle rolled over near the Woolmarket exit of Interstate-10 on Friday, Biloxi police said.
The vehicle was eastbound on I-10 about 2 p.m. Friday around the 41-mile marker, Maj. Chris De Back said.
Witnesses told investigators the driver appeared to suddenly change lanes and lost control causing the vehicle to roll, De Back said. The driver — and only occupant of the vehicle — was ejected as a result of the rollover and has died, De Back said.
Another vehicle was struck during the crash, De Back said, but no one was injured in the second vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing and the identity of the deceased will not be released at this time, De Back said.
Anyone with more information on the crash is asked to call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
