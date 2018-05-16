Harrison County

Two pit bulls kill elderly woman in Gulfport, police say

By Anita Lee

May 16, 2018 11:07 AM

Gulfport

Two pit bulls killed a 75-year-old woman Wednesday morning in the 14400 block of Deidra Court, the Gulfport Police Department reports.

A caller reported a woman was being attacked by pit bulls, police said, and an ambulance was called but she succumbed to her injures on the scene.

Investigators learned she liked to walk and had apparently opened a closed gate to a fenced yard on the block. The pit bulls, who belonged to the resident, attacked, police said.

The pit bulls have been surrendered to animal control. No charges have been filed.

