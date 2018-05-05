Wreck involving 18-wheeler spills oil and fuel on U.S. 49, fire marshal says

The driver of an 18-wheeler escaped his overturned vehicle with the help of local fire services early Saturday morning.
According to Harrison County Fire Marshal Pat Sullivan, the truck left the road and overturned on U.S. 49 near Pine Street around 3 a.m.
Saucier Fire and the Harrison County Fire Services, along with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, worked the accident.
The driver was taken to a local hospital by American Medical Response for non-life threatening injuries, Sullivan said.
Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated the accident, and the Harrison County Sheriff's Office assisted with traffic control while the highway was shut down for cleanup. Sullivan said oil and fuel spilled from the truck during the incident.
Comments