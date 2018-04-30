Saucier man escapes from fire that destroyed his camper, fire chief says

A man climbed out the window of a burning camper trailer early Monday and escaped unharmed, but the blaze destroyed the camper and damaged a nearby building.
The man woke up in his camper on Mississippi 67 near Gartman Road and found the camper was full of smoke and fire, Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said.
Harrison County Fire Service and the Harrison County Sheriff's Department went to the residence after receiving a call for help about 12:30 a.m. Monday.
Flames damaged a nearby building, but it was not destroyed, he said.
The Harrison County Fire Marshals Office and the sheriff's department are investigating the cause of the fire.
Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
