Update: Boy found dead in Gulfport swimming pool was reported missing by family

Gulfport police found the body of a teenage boy in a swimming pool at a Gulfport apartment complex Sunday night.
Police originally guessed the boy was between 7 and 10. Officers found the boy after neighbors said a child's bicycle and clothing were found near the pool's fence.
During the investigation and search for the boy's family, Gulfport police say they found out the boy was a 13-year-old reported missing by family.
The teen has green eyes and brown hair. He was wearing gray t-shirt with a soccer ball on it and red shoes. The bicycle was a red Molten Ozone 500.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police have not yet released the identity of the victim.
If you have any information about the drowning, please contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.
Comments