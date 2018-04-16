Stranded Coast kayakers screamed for help as they perched in trees above rushing water

One of three kayakers stranded by swift waters of the rain-swollen Tuxachanie Creek climbed a tree and used a cellphone to call for help.
First responders heard their screams and found them hanging from trees above the creek south of White Plains Road, Police Chief Wayne Payne said.
The three had set out in the creek near White Plains and Blackwell Farm roads, and one of them called for help about 2 p.m. Sunday, Payne said.
The D'Iberville Police and Fire Swift Water Rescue Team pulled them to safety from the trees above rushing water.
An American Medical Response team checked them out and released them, Payne said.
The Harrison County Sheriff's Department also responded.
The rescue was one of several across South Mississippi as a powerful spring storm pushed through Saturday, dumping several inches of rain during severe thunderstorms.
