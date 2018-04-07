One man flown to hospital after a Harrison County rollover

A man was ejected from his truck in a rollover in Harrison County early Saturday morning.
According to Harrison County Fire Marshal Pat Sullivan, a truck left the road during a wreck on Mississippi 53 near Orchard Drive.
Lizana Fire and the Harrison County Fire Services, along with American Medical Response, responded shortly after midnight.
Sullivan said the driver was treated at the scene by AMR and fire department medics before being flown to a Mobile hospital.
Mississippi Highway Patrol and Harrison County Sheriff's Department are investigating the wreck.
