Missing Biloxi woman has distinct tattoo, cops say

Police are asking for the public's help in finding Dora Ellen Doss.
Maj. Chris De Back said the 53-year-old was last seen Monday near Irish Hill Drive and Rodenberg Avenue.
He said Doss is about 5-feet-9, 210 pounds and was last seen wearing a maroon shirt and black shorts. She has long brown hair down to the middle of her back and has a dolphin tattoo with the name "Lauren" just above her left ankle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Michael Wheeler at 228-702-3054, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us or Biloxi Police Dispatch at 228-392-0641.
Comments