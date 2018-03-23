H&M is coming to Gulfport

Fashionistas, take note. H&M is coming to the Coast.
H&M, formally Hennes and Mauritz Inc., is opening a store at Gulfport Premium Outlets in the fall.
“The new H&M location will offer Gulfport residents a one-stop shopping destination for quality clothing for the whole family, with collections for ladies, men and teens, as well as separate ‘store within a store’ sections for accessories. The Gulfport Premium Outlets location will also carry the H&M Kids collection for newborns to 14-year-olds,” according to a news release from H&M.
The store’s approximately 19,000-square-feet of retail space, in Suite 500 across the courtyard from J. Crew Factory, will take over the current location of Gap Factory, which is moving to another location in the outlet mall, according to a release from Gulfport Premium Outlets.
H&M describes itself as “one of the world’s largest fashion retailers’ famous for offering fashion-forward apparel at affordable prices in a sustainable way.”
The only other H&M stores in Mississippi are in Northpark Mall in Ridgeland and Barnes Crossing in Tupelo. There are also stores in the New Orleans area as well as Mobile and the Florida Panhandle. H&M currently has 523 locations in the United States.
As with all H&M stores, the Gulfport location will offer the Garment Collecting program, an in-store clothing recycling program launched in 2013.
Gap Factory will relocate to an 8,590-square-foot storefront across from Carter’s and is expected to unveil the new store in April. Gap Factory’s current location will remain open as they transition to the new space.
The new Vera Bradley store is scheduled to open in May at Gulfport Premium Outlets.
Gulfport Premium Outlets is a Simon Center.
