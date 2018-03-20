The Harrison County and State Fire Marshals office responded to a home on Graham Drive in Saucier that caught on fire due to a charging Hoverboard, Fire Marshal Pat Sullivan said.
The Harrison County and State Fire Marshals office responded to a home on Graham Drive in Saucier that caught on fire due to a charging Hoverboard, Fire Marshal Pat Sullivan said. Pat Sullivan Harrison County Fire Marshal
The Harrison County and State Fire Marshals office responded to a home on Graham Drive in Saucier that caught on fire due to a charging Hoverboard, Fire Marshal Pat Sullivan said. Pat Sullivan Harrison County Fire Marshal

Harrison County

A house caught fire in Saucier after a hoverboard exploded, fire marshal says

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

March 20, 2018 05:44 PM

Where they’re going they won’t need roads — just fire extinguishers.

Harrison County Fire Marshal Pat Sullivan said a hoverboard was the cause of a house fire in Saucier on Tuesday.

He said it was actually the quick work of neighbors that prevented the fire from engulfing the Graham Drive home.

Sullivan said a neighbor heard an explosion, saw the fire on the front porch of the home and ran to help. He said the neighbor used a water hose to extinguish the flame.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The cause of the fire was a hoverboard burning while being charged,” Sullivan said. “There have been at least five fires in the state caused by hoverboards igniting, and fire officials across the country have seen deaths and major fire damage to homes caused by the hoverboard fires.”

More Videos

Gas leak caused by wreck on Menge Avenue 43

Gas leak caused by wreck on Menge Avenue

Pause
Catch a sneak peek at Ocean Adventures 85

Catch a sneak peek at Ocean Adventures

Biloxi Police Department Honor Guard lays Vietnam veteran to final resting place 123

Biloxi Police Department Honor Guard lays Vietnam veteran to final resting place

North Harrison industrial park is as empty today as the day it opened. Why? 95

North Harrison industrial park is as empty today as the day it opened. Why?

2018 Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon teaser 64

2018 Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon teaser

Canine best friends are an adorable mismatched pair 78

Canine best friends are an adorable mismatched pair

Boyfriend makes krewe's first year memorable with his proposal during the parade 42

Boyfriend makes krewe's first year memorable with his proposal during the parade

They have a warranty from Adams Homes and they want their houses fixed 83

They have a warranty from Adams Homes and they want their houses fixed

Tom Ferrill left his mark on high school sports along the Gulf Coast 60

Tom Ferrill left his mark on high school sports along the Gulf Coast

Officer Garcia gives update on recovery after being injured in Gulfport chase 28

Officer Garcia gives update on recovery after being injured in Gulfport chase

Harrison County Fire Marshal Pat Sullivan shows how a hoverboard melted the side of a house in Saucier on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. He says four or five hoverboards have caused fires throughout Mississippi, and typically the cheaper off-brand hoverboards cause fires or explosions. Pat SullivanHarrison County Fire Services

He said cheaper batteries used predominantly in off-brand hoverboards are the cause.

Sullivan said hoverboards should be charged outside or in areas that are away from anything that could burn.

“Never charge the boards in bedrooms or closets where there is a large fire load such as bedding, sheets (and) clothing,” he said.

Sullivan said the home only had slight damage to one wall.

Certain brands of hoverboards were recalled in both 2016 and 2017.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2326, @PatrickOchs

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Gas leak caused by wreck on Menge Avenue 43

Gas leak caused by wreck on Menge Avenue

Pause
Catch a sneak peek at Ocean Adventures 85

Catch a sneak peek at Ocean Adventures

Biloxi Police Department Honor Guard lays Vietnam veteran to final resting place 123

Biloxi Police Department Honor Guard lays Vietnam veteran to final resting place

North Harrison industrial park is as empty today as the day it opened. Why? 95

North Harrison industrial park is as empty today as the day it opened. Why?

2018 Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon teaser 64

2018 Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon teaser

Canine best friends are an adorable mismatched pair 78

Canine best friends are an adorable mismatched pair

Boyfriend makes krewe's first year memorable with his proposal during the parade 42

Boyfriend makes krewe's first year memorable with his proposal during the parade

They have a warranty from Adams Homes and they want their houses fixed 83

They have a warranty from Adams Homes and they want their houses fixed

Tom Ferrill left his mark on high school sports along the Gulf Coast 60

Tom Ferrill left his mark on high school sports along the Gulf Coast

Officer Garcia gives update on recovery after being injured in Gulfport chase 28

Officer Garcia gives update on recovery after being injured in Gulfport chase

Gas leak caused by wreck on Menge Avenue

View More Video