A house caught fire in Saucier after a hoverboard exploded, fire marshal says

Where they’re going they won’t need roads — just fire extinguishers.
Harrison County Fire Marshal Pat Sullivan said a hoverboard was the cause of a house fire in Saucier on Tuesday.
He said it was actually the quick work of neighbors that prevented the fire from engulfing the Graham Drive home.
Sullivan said a neighbor heard an explosion, saw the fire on the front porch of the home and ran to help. He said the neighbor used a water hose to extinguish the flame.
“The cause of the fire was a hoverboard burning while being charged,” Sullivan said. “There have been at least five fires in the state caused by hoverboards igniting, and fire officials across the country have seen deaths and major fire damage to homes caused by the hoverboard fires.”
He said cheaper batteries used predominantly in off-brand hoverboards are the cause.
Sullivan said hoverboards should be charged outside or in areas that are away from anything that could burn.
“Never charge the boards in bedrooms or closets where there is a large fire load such as bedding, sheets (and) clothing,” he said.
Sullivan said the home only had slight damage to one wall.
Certain brands of hoverboards were recalled in both 2016 and 2017.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2326, @PatrickOchs
